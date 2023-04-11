BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 39,735 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 310,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,735 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 5.4% of BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $43,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RSP. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,891,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 46.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 333,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,669,000 after acquiring an additional 105,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 89.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $143.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $160.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.63.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

