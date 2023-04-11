BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,032 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 224.1% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its stake in Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $184.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $192.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.12. The company has a market cap of $583.81 billion, a PE ratio of 50.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.01. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $364.07.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.74.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $254,135.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,833,447.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $254,135.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,833,447.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total value of $739,912.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,328,421.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 153,219 shares of company stock worth $29,698,354. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

