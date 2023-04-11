BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $362,000. Parkwood LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $203.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $279.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $226.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $201.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.18.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

