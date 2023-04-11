BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 449.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,392 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.4% of BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,056,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,757,495,000 after buying an additional 2,120,629 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,219,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,352,000 after acquiring an additional 6,697,550 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,605,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614,016 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,639.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,095,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $137,811,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $39.43 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $44.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.27.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

