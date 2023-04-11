BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,228 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 1.1% of BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $8,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 136.2% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 6,591 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 30,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

IVW opened at $64.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.67. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $55.30 and a 1 year high of $73.96.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

