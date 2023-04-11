BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its position in Constellation Brands by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.7% in the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 6,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, March 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday. Cowen cut shares of Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.88.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Constellation Brands stock opened at $224.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $41.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -440.38, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $222.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.88. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.12 and a 1 year high of $261.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 20.48% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -627.44%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

