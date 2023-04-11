BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 43,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,658,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $95.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.13 and its 200 day moving average is $100.80. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $86.84 and a one year high of $144.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.81 by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 13.52%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COF. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut shares of Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stephens downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.23.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

