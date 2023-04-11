BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.82 Million Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,433 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 7,010 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 326,193 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $38,491,000 after acquiring an additional 38,761 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 354,247 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $42,595,000 after acquiring an additional 8,138 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of COP opened at $105.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $78.30 and a 1-year high of $138.49. The company has a market capitalization of $128.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.63.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.05.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Featured Articles

