BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.84 Million Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MetLife

In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $202,732.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET opened at $59.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.05. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.83 and a twelve month high of $77.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.88.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.19). MetLife had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

MET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.64.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

