BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.95 Million Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 236.7% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ROP shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $476.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $528.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $510.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $424.95 per share, with a total value of $424,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $424,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $424.95 per share, with a total value of $424,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $424,950. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $109,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $436.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $46.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $429.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $420.91. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $356.21 and a 1-year high of $487.47.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 80.89% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.683 per share. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.41%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

Further Reading

