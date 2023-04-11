BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $13.14 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,304 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $13,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 7,583 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 108.4% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 3,647 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $151.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $151.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.49. The stock has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.33 and a 52-week high of $160.30.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

