BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.13 Million Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 2,901.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,003 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 10.4% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in United Rentals by 114.3% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,978 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 3.1% during the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total transaction of $224,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,235 shares in the company, valued at $965,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total value of $5,735,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,276 shares in the company, valued at $48,408,915.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total value of $224,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,672 shares of company stock valued at $13,871,422 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Rentals Stock Performance

NYSE URI opened at $364.92 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $425.67 and a 200-day moving average of $369.34. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.54 and a 52-week high of $481.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.82.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.12 by ($0.38). United Rentals had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is presently 4.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on United Rentals from $380.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $341.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on United Rentals from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $430.85.

About United Rentals

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

Featured Stories

