BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.29 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,504 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.6 %

LOW opened at $199.78 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $223.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $202.57 and a 200-day moving average of $201.14. The stock has a market cap of $119.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.85.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

