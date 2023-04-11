BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $33.28 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 137,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,537 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $33,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 52,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,462,000 after buying an additional 8,907 shares in the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 44,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,246,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $246.74 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $272.95. The company has a market capitalization of $65.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.02.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

