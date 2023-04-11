BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.76 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 0.7% of BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 64,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,216,000 after purchasing an additional 18,738 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 36,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,477,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 302,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 3,677 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $208.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.58. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $182.88 and a 52-week high of $240.00.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.