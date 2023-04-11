BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $51.34 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 832,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248,002 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 6.4% of BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $51,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. NCM Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 32,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McNamara Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period.

IEFA stock opened at $67.12 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $96.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.05.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

