BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 312.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,284,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,521,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

MGV opened at $102.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $89.38 and a one year high of $109.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.08.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.