BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMI. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 0.7% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Cummins by 2.5% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in Cummins by 3.0% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Stock Performance

Cummins stock opened at $225.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.27 and a 1-year high of $261.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $242.06 and its 200 day moving average is $239.09.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $4.52. Cummins had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Cummins from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total value of $486,420.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,471,156.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total value of $486,420.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,742 shares in the company, valued at $5,471,156.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total transaction of $836,637.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,689.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,545. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.