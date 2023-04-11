BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $203,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 187,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,524,000 after purchasing an additional 31,349 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 138,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $89.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.17 and a 200 day moving average of $86.50. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $74.75 and a 12 month high of $99.06.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

