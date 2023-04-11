BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% during the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Surevest LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $317.87 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $347.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $303.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.41.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a $0.472 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

