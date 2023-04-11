BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,108 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $242.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.47. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $202.05 and a twelve month high of $269.48.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

