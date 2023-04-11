BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,631 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHY. American National Bank boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,162.5% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 316.7% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.06 on Tuesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.48 and a fifty-two week high of $83.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.36.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%.

(Get Rating)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

