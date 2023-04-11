BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 176 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,644 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 19,564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 9,037 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in Quanta Services by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 113,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,242,000 after buying an additional 10,663 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,755 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.9% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 13.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,094,000 after acquiring an additional 7,458 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 3,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total value of $644,234.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,625,125.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,646 shares of company stock worth $6,801,898. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

NYSE PWR opened at $161.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.66 and a beta of 1.08. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.33 and a 1-year high of $168.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $158.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.53.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.06. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Argus raised their price target on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.73.

About Quanta Services

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

Further Reading

