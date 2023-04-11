BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 353 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,683 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter valued at $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE CVS opened at $76.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.11 and a fifty-two week high of $107.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.15 and a 200-day moving average of $90.06. The stock has a market cap of $97.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 77.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.24.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.