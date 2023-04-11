BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 559 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,441 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Walmart by 0.7% during the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 28,022 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $443,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at about $536,000. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in Walmart by 35.2% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 20,160 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 5,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its position in Walmart by 6.9% during the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 2,989 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT opened at $150.51 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total value of $80,194,380.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 264,873,644 shares in the company, valued at $37,680,924,595.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total transaction of $275,442,091.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,973,516 shares in the company, valued at $36,020,593,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $80,194,380.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 264,873,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,680,924,595.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,053,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,527,217. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on WMT. Barclays assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.34.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

