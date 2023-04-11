BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,782 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 6,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 21,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 218,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,028,000 after acquiring an additional 5,448 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,629,000.

BATS EFV opened at $49.03 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.47 and its 200 day moving average is $45.77.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

