BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,909 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 342.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBM stock opened at $131.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.31. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21. The company has a market cap of $118.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.45, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.35 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 375.00%.

IBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson raised International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.73.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

