BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 63,820 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares during the period. United Bank raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after acquiring an additional 21,177 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 24,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $95.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.43. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $108.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

