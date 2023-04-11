BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 11,593 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 99,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,593 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 1.4% of BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $11,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. James Hambro & Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 219.7% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 336.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL opened at $124.10 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.42. The firm has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.02.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

