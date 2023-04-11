BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 18,961 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 193,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,961 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 1.8% of BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $14,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $76.49 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $77.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.43.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

