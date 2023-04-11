BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 23,632 Shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 113,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,632 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KBWD. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 23,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 19.5% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 12,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Price Performance

KBWD opened at $14.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.53. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 1 year low of $13.57 and a 1 year high of $19.11. The company has a market capitalization of $339.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.40.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.146 per share. This is a boost from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

The Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of US financial firms. KBWD was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

