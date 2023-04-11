BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,370 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,413 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,472,845,000 after acquiring an additional 670,698 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Boeing by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,139,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $501,165,000 after acquiring an additional 263,999 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Boeing by 6.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,992,486 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $409,134,000 after acquiring an additional 190,695 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,814,461 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $538,970,000 after purchasing an additional 62,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 189.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,894,753 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $229,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,669 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $213.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.06.

BA opened at $210.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.30 billion, a PE ratio of -25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 445.67 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $221.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $207.89 and its 200 day moving average is $184.55.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($7.69) EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

