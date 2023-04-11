BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 42 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 78 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of REGN stock opened at $823.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $774.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $746.62. The stock has a market cap of $90.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $538.01 and a 52-week high of $837.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $23.72 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.05 EPS for the current year.

REGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,025.00 to $1,040.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Cowen raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $775.00 to $875.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $940.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $868.00 to $873.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $840.57.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $821.70, for a total value of $150,371.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,057,759.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $821.70, for a total transaction of $150,371.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,057,759.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total transaction of $76,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,599,587.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,986 shares of company stock worth $23,933,592. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

