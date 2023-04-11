BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 434 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $30,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1,491.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Price Performance

NYSE:BAC opened at $27.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $223.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $40.40.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Further Reading

