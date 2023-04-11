BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 452 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 292.6% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 87.9% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY opened at $367.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $276.83 and a twelve month high of $384.44. The company has a market cap of $348.76 billion, a PE ratio of 53.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $334.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.93.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Societe Generale cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $444.00 to $448.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.32.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 689,703 shares of company stock worth $237,930,004. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

