BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 24,383 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,934,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of META. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total value of $44,812.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,135 shares in the company, valued at $3,293,439.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total value of $44,812.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,293,439.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,495 shares of company stock worth $12,403,944 in the last three months. 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Meta Platforms stock opened at $214.75 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $224.30.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on META. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $160.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Meta Platforms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Meta Platforms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.31.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

