BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Sells $64,376.42 in Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) CEO Michael Rice sold 3,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $64,376.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 447,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,963,024.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Michael Rice also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 29th, Michael Rice sold 936 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total value of $19,300.32.
- On Tuesday, March 7th, Michael Rice sold 549 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $12,599.55.
- On Wednesday, March 1st, Michael Rice sold 4,290 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $97,597.50.
- On Thursday, February 9th, Michael Rice sold 144 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $3,542.40.
BioLife Solutions Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $19.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $847.78 million, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.52. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.11.
Institutional Trading of BioLife Solutions
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLFS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th.
BioLife Solutions Company Profile
BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.
