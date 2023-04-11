BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Sells $64,376.42 in Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) CEO Michael Rice sold 3,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $64,376.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 447,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,963,024.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Rice also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 29th, Michael Rice sold 936 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total value of $19,300.32.

On Tuesday, March 7th, Michael Rice sold 549 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $12,599.55.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Michael Rice sold 4,290 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $97,597.50.

On Thursday, February 9th, Michael Rice sold 144 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $3,542.40.

NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $19.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $847.78 million, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.52. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,416,115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $123,217,000 after acquiring an additional 522,912 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,415,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,953,000 after acquiring an additional 311,913 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,163,476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,219,000 after acquiring an additional 388,642 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,560,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,545,000 after buying an additional 486,631 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,537,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,981,000 after purchasing an additional 84,435 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLFS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th.

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

