BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CMO Todd Berard Sells 1,545 Shares

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) CMO Todd Berard sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $30,946.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,828.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Todd Berard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 29th, Todd Berard sold 521 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total transaction of $10,743.02.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Todd Berard sold 874 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $19,883.50.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Todd Berard sold 9,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $226,170.00.

On Monday, January 23rd, Todd Berard sold 3,500 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $87,535.00.

On Wednesday, January 18th, Todd Berard sold 6,500 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $162,760.00.

BioLife Solutions stock opened at $19.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.52. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market cap of $847.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.83.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 10.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,416,115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $123,217,000 after purchasing an additional 522,912 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 14.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,415,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,953,000 after purchasing an additional 311,913 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,163,476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,219,000 after purchasing an additional 388,642 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,560,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,545,000 after buying an additional 486,631 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 5.8% in the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,537,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,981,000 after acquiring an additional 84,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLFS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on BioLife Solutions from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

