BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) EVP Aby J. Mathew Sells 2,093 Shares

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 2,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $41,922.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 268,352 shares in the company, valued at $5,375,090.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
BioLife Solutions Stock Down 2.5 %
Shares of BioLife Solutions stock opened at $19.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.52. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $26.96. The firm has a market cap of $847.78 million, a P/E ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.83.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BLFS. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens dropped their target price on BioLife Solutions from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Monday, March 6th.
BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.
