BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) EVP Aby J. Mathew Sells 2,093 Shares

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 2,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $41,922.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 268,352 shares in the company, valued at $5,375,090.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

BioLife Solutions Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of BioLife Solutions stock opened at $19.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.52. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $26.96. The firm has a market cap of $847.78 million, a P/E ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BLFS. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens dropped their target price on BioLife Solutions from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Monday, March 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioLife Solutions

About BioLife Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pier Capital LLC increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 0.3% during the third quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 276,734 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 15.9% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,938 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $339,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $842,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

