BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.72

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.72 and traded as high as $1.06. BioLineRx shares last traded at $1.06, with a volume of 792,887 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
BLRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BioLineRx in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioLineRx in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.
BioLineRx Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $65.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.72.
Institutional Trading of BioLineRx
BioLineRx Company Profile
BioLineRx Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on oncology. Its pipeline includes Motaxafortide (BL-8040), which is used for stem-cell mobilization, solid tumors, and acute myeloid lukemia; and AGI-134, which is a immunotherapy treatment used fro multiple solid tumors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Modi’in, Israel.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BioLineRx (BLRX)
- This Is Why Penny Stock GreenPower Motor Company Is A Win
- Comcast Sum of All Parts is Producing a Cumulative Effect
- The Greenbrier Companies: All Aboard For High-Yield In 2023
- Coty Stock is on the Comeback Trail
- Splunk Stock is an AI-Powered Enterprise SEIM Play
Receive News & Ratings for BioLineRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLineRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.