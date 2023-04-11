BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.72

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.72 and traded as high as $1.06. BioLineRx shares last traded at $1.06, with a volume of 792,887 shares trading hands.

BLRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BioLineRx in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioLineRx in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

The stock has a market cap of $65.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLRX. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in BioLineRx during the third quarter worth $3,838,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLineRx in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,587,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of BioLineRx by 278.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 189,678 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioLineRx during the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in BioLineRx by 152.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 71,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.15% of the company’s stock.

BioLineRx Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on oncology. Its pipeline includes Motaxafortide (BL-8040), which is used for stem-cell mobilization, solid tumors, and acute myeloid lukemia; and AGI-134, which is a immunotherapy treatment used fro multiple solid tumors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Modi’in, Israel.

