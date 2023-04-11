BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Director Krishnan Nandabalan Sells 60,000 Shares

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) Director Krishnan Nandabalan sold 60,000 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $1,039,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ BTAI opened at $17.31 on Tuesday. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $34.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.44. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $502.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.13.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.93) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BTAI shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $79.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 411.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. Institutional investors own 42.35% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing artificial intelligence approaches to develop medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. It also focuses on utilizing cutting-edge technology and research to develop therapeutics solutions. The company was founded by Vimal D.

