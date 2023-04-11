Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.74

Shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.74 and traded as high as $12.74. Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund shares last traded at $12.66, with a volume of 24,586 shares changing hands.
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.88 and its 200-day moving average is $12.74.
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd.
About Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate Term Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and preservation of capital. The firm primarily invests in senior secured and floating rate loans. The company was founded on May 26, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
