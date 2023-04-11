Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.74

Shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.74 and traded as high as $12.74. Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund shares last traded at $12.66, with a volume of 24,586 shares changing hands.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.88 and its 200-day moving average is $12.74.

Get Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund alerts:

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund

About Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSL. Natixis acquired a new position in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $567,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 102,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 37,655 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 158.6% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 160,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 98,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund in the 4th quarter worth $183,000.

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate Term Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and preservation of capital. The firm primarily invests in senior secured and floating rate loans. The company was founded on May 26, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.