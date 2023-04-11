Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Sells 2,215 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 77,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,215 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.0% of Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 259.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 61.7% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.
Exxon Mobil stock opened at $114.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $79.29 and a one year high of $119.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.30.
Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 27.45%.
Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.
