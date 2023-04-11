Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Sells 820 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.6% of Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11,378.2% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,100,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064,396 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,071,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $843,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531,637 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 272,539,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,480,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918,554 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,427.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,664,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,701 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 265.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,391,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,462 shares during the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $617,267.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,369 shares in the company, valued at $5,103,298.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $617,267.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,298.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $3,247,895.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 48,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,778,516.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.33.

JPM opened at $127.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $144.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.80. The firm has a market cap of $374.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.11%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

