Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.42

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.42 and traded as low as $1.33. Bolt Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $1.36, with a volume of 85,218 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Trading Up 2.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $51.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a current ratio of 7.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bolt Biotherapeutics

About Bolt Biotherapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOLT. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 18.5% during the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 533,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 83,291 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 19.5% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 30,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 71.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immuno-oncology agents to target tumor cells for elimination by the immune system. The company is developing BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and BDC-3042, a Dectin-2 agonist antibody program developed to repolarize critical cells in the tumor microenvironment by targeting cell-surface receptors on macrophages.

