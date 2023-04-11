Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$73.40.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BBD.B shares. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$72.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$89.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$61.24 to C$70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$73.50 to C$71.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.
Bombardier, Inc. Class B Stock Performance
Shares of BBD.B opened at C$69.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.60, a PEG ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 3.03. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 1 year low of C$18.30 and a 1 year high of C$74.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$65.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$52.35.
Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.
