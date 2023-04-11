Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$73.40.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BBD.B shares. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$72.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$89.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$61.24 to C$70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$73.50 to C$71.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

Shares of BBD.B opened at C$69.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.60, a PEG ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 3.03. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 1 year low of C$18.30 and a 1 year high of C$74.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$65.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$52.35.

In other Bombardier, Inc. Class B news, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 12,570 shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.00, for a total transaction of C$879,900.00. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

