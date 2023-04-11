Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 83.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 45.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. 88.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Boston Properties

In related news, Director Matthew J. Lustig purchased 10,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.92 per share, with a total value of $529,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $529,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boston Properties Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BXP shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Boston Properties from $79.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Boston Properties from $76.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.72.

NYSE BXP opened at $52.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.81. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.18 and a fifty-two week high of $128.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($1.06). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 27.31%. The company had revenue of $789.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 72.59%.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

