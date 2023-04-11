Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,065 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 34.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 48.3% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 38,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 12,440 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in Boston Scientific by 28.5% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 10,225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 126.0% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $50.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $50.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BSX shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.18.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 75,610 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $3,526,450.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,937,881.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 75,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $3,526,450.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 255,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,937,881.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 4,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $247,111.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,673 shares in the company, valued at $3,965,119.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,788 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,329. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

