Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Buys 2,058 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,375 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 2.0% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,890,884,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 53.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,235,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,178,590,000 after buying an additional 10,471,342 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Apple by 8.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,534,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,889,649,000 after acquiring an additional 9,411,018 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Apple by 13.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,060,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,407,910,000 after acquiring an additional 8,230,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen cut their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Apple from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 target price on Apple in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.53.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total value of $7,215,515.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,569,202.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 365,441 shares of company stock valued at $59,427,838 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $162.03 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $176.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $154.33 and a 200-day moving average of $145.93.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The company had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.62%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

