Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.63

Bri-Chem Corp. (TSE:BRY – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.63 and traded as low as C$0.56. Bri-Chem shares last traded at C$0.56, with a volume of 41,200 shares changing hands.

Bri-Chem Trading Down 3.4 %

The firm has a market cap of C$14.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.71, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.63.

About Bri-Chem

Bri-Chem Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of oilfield chemicals for the oil and gas industry in North America. The company supplies, blends, and packages drilling fluid products in various weights and clays, lost circulation materials, chemicals, and oil mud products.

